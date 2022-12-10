Williams (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams appeared set to return from a three-game absence earlier in the week, but he'll now be forced to miss his fourth consecutive game. With Williams out, Essang Bassey should be in line for an expanded role, specifically in the slot.
