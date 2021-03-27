Coach Vic Fangio said of Fuller, "We're going to do everything we can to get (him) back to that 2018 form," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fuller earned the lone All-Pro selection of his NFL career while Fangio served as his defensive coordinator in Chicago during 2018. The former Virginia Tech standout recorded a league-high seven interceptions that season while holding opponents to a passer rating of 63.7, according to Pro Football Reference. Fuller wasn't quite as successful after Fangio left town, allowing a 102.0 passer rating in 2019 and last season collecting just one interception while conceding five passing touchdowns over 83 targets. New GM George Patton hopes a Mile High reunion between Fuller and his former coach will revert the 29-year-old to Pro Bowl form.