Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mere minutes after being officially released by the Bears on Saturday, Fuller signed a one-year, nearly fully-guaranteed contract to rejoin Vic Fangio, his defensive coordinator in Chicago. The Broncos have been aggressive this offseason re-tooling their secondary, re-signing star safety Justin Simmons to a lucrative deal while also signing Ronald Darby away from Washington. Fuller figures to take over as the other corner opposite Darby, pushing Bryce Callahan (foot) into the slot.