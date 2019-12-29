Play

Peko (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Peko signed with the Broncos on Dec. 13 and played the last two games, and he logged 15 defensive snaps and one tackle. Just one healthy defensive tackle -- Mike Purcell -- will suit up in Sunday's season finale.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends