Peko was promoted to the Broncos' active roster, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Peko was waived by the Broncos on Oct. 21 to free up roster space for offensive line depth. With defensive linemen Damata Peko (illness) and Adam Gotsis (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the 24-year-old was called up for added depth. Peko has never played substantial defensive snaps, so even if he's called into the game Sunday, fantasy owners shouldn't consider him until they can see his potential.