Peko (foot) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.

Peko broke a bone in his right foot during June's minicamp and could be out until the middle of August. If he is still on this list when training camp ends, Peko will be forced to miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

