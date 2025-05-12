White signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver participated in the team's recent rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per DiLalla. In 2024 with Utah State, White finished with 44 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns and eight kickoff returns for 188 yards, his only statistically significant collegiate season. Denver's wide receiver depth chart includes four players, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin, who caught passes for the team in 2024 as well as 2025 third-round pick Pat Bryant, but White could perhaps compete for a spot behind them.