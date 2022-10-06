Murray isn't expected to be active for Thursday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that Murray, who logged 11 carries for the Saints this past Sunday in London before being signed by Denver, is expected to debut with the Broncos in Week 6 against the Chargers. If Murray is indeed inactive Thursday, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone would be in line to handle the Broncos' rushing duties versus the Colts now that Javonte Williams (knee) is on injured reserve.