Murray carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards and caught four of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Murray paced the Broncos' running backs in carries, handling the majority of work on the ground. Meanwhile, Chase Edmonds handled seven carries of his own for 34 yards while catching all three of his targets for 39 yards. Though Edmonds finished with more receiving yards, the fact that Murray was more involved in the passing game is certainly a boost to his fantasy value in Denver. Assuming he can continue to get most of the touches out of the backfield, the veteran will look to have more of an impact in Week 18 when the Broncos host the Chargers.