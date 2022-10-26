Murray rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.

Murray took a back seat to fellow running back Melvin Gordon in Week 7, playing 31 of the Broncos' 79 offensive snaps while Gordon was in on 40 snaps. With that said, Murray accounted for Denver's only touchdown in the contest. Murray's decline in usage seemed inevitable after head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon would start against the Jets while Murray would have a role off the bench after the Broncos barely used Gordon in Week 6. Though predicting what the backfield split will look like going forward is a difficult endeavor, Murray and Gordon lost one potential threat for snaps and touches in Mike Boone, who was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an ankle injury Week 7.