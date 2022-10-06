Murray is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
With Murray -- a recent addition to Denver's roster -- inactive Thursday, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone are in line to lead the team's Week 5 backfield, with Devine Ozigbo up from the practice squad to provide added depth versus Indianapolis. Murray will now look to make his debut for the Broncos in Week 6 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Candidate to be inactive Thursday•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Officially added to roster•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Up to active roster•
-
Latavius Murray: Joins New Orleans' practice squad•