Murray rushed 13 times for 92 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Murray dominated the touches in Denver's backfield as the clear lead option in the aftermath of Melvin Gordon's release and Chase Edmonds' high ankle sprain, as Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo combined for two carries and two targets. The 32-year-old running back ripped off a 52-yard run in the second quarter, but a Russell Wilson fumble two plays later prevented Denver from getting points on the drive. While Murray has a high touch floor on the ground, Denver's collective struggles on offense and the veteran's limited involvement in the passing game cap Murray's upside heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.