Murray's set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday.

Gordon was benched after losing a fumble by the goal line in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high ankle sprain suffered in the loss to Vegas, so Denver's only healthy alternative to Murray is Marlon Mack. Murray has scored four touchdowns in six games, while Mack has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.