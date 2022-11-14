Murray rushed the ball nine times for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Tennessee. He added three receptions on three targets for 23 yards.

Murray paced the Denver backfield with nine carries, despite Melvin Gordon drawing the start and working the first few offensive possessions. Neither back was particularly efficient on the ground, though Gordon managed a superior performance as a pass catcher. While both Gordon and Murray split the work fairly evenly out of Denver's backfield, it's unclear whether the team may plan to mix Chase Edmonds in more regularly as he grows more familiar with the offense.