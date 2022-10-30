Murray rushed the ball 14 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars. He added one reception for 13 yards.

Murray's usage continues to fluctuate, as he led Denver's backfield with 14 carries as opposed to Melvin Gordon's nine. Murray wasn't all that effective -- he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry -- but he managed a game-winning plunge into the end zone from two yards away late in the fourth quarter. Through three games with the Broncos, Murray has reached double-digit carries on two occasions, and he has also scored a touchdown in consecutive contests.