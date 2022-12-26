Murray rushed eight times for 34 yards and had one reception (three targets) for six yards in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Murray led a committee of veteran backs in carries and rushing yards despite the paltry final line. The Broncos fell behind big early and had to abandon the run, which is not a formula conducive for success for a plodding power back. The return of Chase Edmonds (6/31/0) and the presence of Marlon Mack (4/22/0) hurts the veteran starter's value moving forward. Murray is still the preferred option in Denver's backfield, but his upside is limited heading into a matchup against Kansas City on Sunday.