Murray (foot) was listed limited at practice Wednesday.
In this past Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals, Murray logged 44 of a possible 69 snaps on offense, while carrying 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and catching one pass for 12 yards. It remains to be seen if the running back's foot issue is something he picked up during Week 15 action or at practice Wednesday, but Murray's status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches.
