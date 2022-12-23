Murray (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Murray, who was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday's practice, but was back on the field Friday. With the Broncos kicking off at 4:30 ET on Sunday, ideally added context with regard to Murray's Week 16 status will arrive before then, but if he's out or limited versus Los Angeles, Marlon Mack and potentially Chase Edmonds (ankle) would be in line to see added backfield work for Denver.