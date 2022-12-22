Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that part of the reason Murray (foot) didn't practice Thursday was that the Broncos were practicing inside on turf, Mike Klis of 9News Denver and Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports

Per Klis, Hackett hopes Murray can play Sunday against the Rams, a notion that would be supported by the running back's return to practice Friday, in any capacity. In the event that Murray is sidelined or limited versus Los Angeles, however, Marlon Mack and possibly Chase Edmonds (ankle) would be in line to see added work out of Denver's backfield in Week 16.