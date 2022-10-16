Murray (wrist) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game at the Chargers.

On Oct. 3, the Broncos signed Murray of the Saints' practice squad in the wake of Javonte Williams' torn ACL, but he was a healthy scratch for the team's last game Thursday, Oct. 6, likely due to his lack of familiarity with the playbook. After logging full practices throughout Week 6 prep, though, Murray is ready for his Denver debut. With Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) questionable, there's a chance Mike Boone and Murray may be more involved out of the backfield, assuming the latter is active.

