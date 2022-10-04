The Broncos signed Murray off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of Denver's official site reports.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed Javonte Williams (knee) on injured reserve after the second-year back sustained season-ending ACL and LCL tears in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. The addition of Murray gives the Broncos another experienced option to complement Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, who could be first in line for reps out of the backfield until Murray gets acclimated with his new surroundings. Because the Broncos face a quick turnaround for Week 5 with a matchup against the Colts on Thursday, Murray may hold only a limited role in his team debut, if he's active for the contest at all. Murray had previously elevated from the Saints' practice squad for their Week 4 loss to the Vikings in London, carrying 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while turning his lone target into an eight-yard gain.