Murray rushed the ball 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals. He added one reception for 12 yards.

Murray recorded a season-high 24 rushing attempts and topped 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week 18 of the 2021 season. He entered Sunday's matchup having recorded only one rush of more than 20 yards, though he managed carries of 35 and 21 yards to highlight his performance in the win. Murray also chipped in his fifth touchdown of the season on a three-yard plunge late in the third quarter. While Marlon Mack has emerged as a contributor out of Denver's backfield, Murray will likely continue to see the majority of touches across the final few weeks of the campaign.