Murray (foot) is practicing Friday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Murray sat out practice Thursday, but the Broncos said he was sitting as a precaution with the team practicing on turf. Friday's return to action is a step in the right direction, though the extent of Murray's participation has yet to be revealed. He's poised to take on the lead role Sunday against the Rams after a 24-carry outing in the Week 15 win over Arizona.
