Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick going to the Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection. Edmonds had been in the midst of a disappointing first season in Miami and was struggling to find playing time behind Raheem Mostert, but the duo of Murray and Gordon likely represents less imposing competition for snaps and touches. The two had essentially split the work the past two weeks, with Murray carrying 22 times for 70 yards (3.2 YPC) and two touchdowns to go with three receptions for 12 yards over that stretch. Gordon, meanwhile, held the edge in playing time with 53.6 percent of the snaps, but he struggled to a 3.1 yards-per-carry average on 20 totes. Given that the Broncos aren't tied to either Murray or Gordon beyond 2022, the coaching staff could opt to give Edmonds a look in a three-down role if he quickly establishes himself as a superior option to either back. At least initially coming out of the Broncos' Week 9 week, Edmonds may be part of a three-headed timeshare in the backfield that would limit the fantasy upside of Edmonds, Murray and Gordon.