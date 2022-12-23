Murray (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, indicated after returning to a limited practice Friday that he's ready to play in the contest, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

It's still worth verifying Murray's status ahead of Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but if the running back is able to play this weekend, he'd be in line to continue pace Denver's backfield on the heels of carrying 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and catching one pass for 12 yards in his team's Week 15 win over the Cardinals. Also in the Broncos' backfield mix versus Los Angeles will be Marlon Mack and quite possibly Chase Edmonds (ankle), who is a candidate to come off IR.