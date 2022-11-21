Murray rushed the ball 17 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added four receptions for 23 yards.

Murray split carries evenly with Melvin Gordon through the first two quarters. However, Gordon had a costly fumble just before halftime, so Murray benefited with a more expanded role in the second half to tally a season-high in carries. As has been the case, he wasn't particularly efficient with his chances, though he did fall into the end zone for a one-yard score. In addition to the rushing volume, he also chipped a season-best four receptions. With Chase Edmonds (ankle) beat up, it's possible that Murray is the primary back for Denver in a Week 12 matchup with the Panthers.