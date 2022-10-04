The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports.
Denver's bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
