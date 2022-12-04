Murray rushed 17 times for 47 yards and brought in all four targets for 14 yards in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Murray fell short of 3.0 yards per carry against the Ravens' brick wall of a defensive front, but he did shoulder a clear-cut lead-back role despite the return of Mike Boone from injured reserve. The veteran also continues encouragingly enjoy a solid pass-catching role, now having recorded multiple receptions in three of the past four games. Murray projects to continue leading the backfield in a Week 14 home matchup against the Chiefs.