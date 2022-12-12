Murray carried the ball eight times for 32 yards and caught three of five targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City.

Game script cost him opportunities as Denver fell behind 27-0 before the offense got going, but Murray was also upstaged by Marlon Mack, who scored his first TD since 2019 on an impressive 66-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. Mike Boone, the other Broncos RB active for this game, got carted off the field with an ankle injury, but a resurgent Mack would represent a bigger threat to Murray's lead role heading into a Week 15 clash with the Cardinals.