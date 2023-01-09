Murray rushed 15 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Denver.

The veteran running back closed out the season with another strong effort, one that saw him post a pair of 100-yard efforts in the last four games. Murray was an afterthought languishing on the Saints' practice squad earlier in the season, but a solid 11-carry, 57-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 4 for New Orleans caught the eye of the Broncos, with which he thrived to the tune of 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns along with a 26-124 line through the air across 12 games. Murray will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year and 33 years old by the time next season kicks off, yet his body of work this past season suggests he still has plenty of tread left on his tires.