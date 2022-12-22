Murray (foot) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Murray was listed as limited Wednesday, but the running back's downgrade to 'DNP' on Thursday makes his status worth monitoring closely as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches. If Murray ends up out or limited this weekend, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds (ankle, designated to return from IR) would be in line to see added Week 16 backfield snaps for the Broncos.
