Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Melvin Gordon will start Sunday's game against the Jets, while Murray will have a role off the bench, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

That's technically what happened in Monday's loss to the Chargers, only Gordon barely played after the first quarter and finished with three carries to Murray's 16. Further complicating matters was the involvement of Mike Boone, who got one carry and four targets on 36 percent snap share. Any of them is a risky fantasy option for Week 7, even if the Broncos prioritize their running game while Russell Wilson deals with a hamstring injury.