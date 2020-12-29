Bellamy ran for 11 yards on three carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 19-16 loss at the Chargers.

Bellamy saw his first action of the season following Denver's placing of Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve. He even enjoyed some early offensive snaps behind Melvin Gordon thanks to the balky hip of Royce Freeman. The rookie's forecast for Sunday's finale against the Raiders is largely dependent on Freeman's health. If Freeman is still nursing his hip, expect for Denver to give Bellamy a few extra looks before the offseason.