Bellamy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Bellamy was contained to limited participation Wednesday and Thursday before submitting a full Friday session, meaning the undrafted rookie's status is trending positively for Week 17. The 24-year-old just made his fourth appearance of the season last Sunday in a loss to the Chargers, after a knee injury had kept him on IR between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24. Having been subsequently waived, re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster, Bellamy got his first offensive opportunity against L.A. in Week 16, collecting 16 scrimmage yards on four touches.