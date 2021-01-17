Bellamy finished the season with 11 yards on four carries and a five-yard catch.
Bellamy impressed during training camp, but did not record his first touch until Week 16. Even with Phillip Lindsay dinged up for much of the season, Bellamy had trouble cracking the lineup with a logjam at the position featuring Lindsay, Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman. Will all three either under contract or heading to restricted free agency this offseason, something will have to give to allow Bellamy to break through in 2021.