Broncos' Levelle Bailey: Breaks leg in preseason opener

Bailey broke his leg during the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Bailey was carted to the locker room after sustaining the injury and is expected to undergo surgery over the coming days. The injury may not be season-ending, but it's a blow for the Fresno State's product in his battle for a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster for the regular season. Karene Reid, Jordan Turner and Red Murdock are the Broncos' depth inside linebackers behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.