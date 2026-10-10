The Broncos signed Humphrey off the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

It'll be Humphrey's third stint on the Broncos' 53-man roster this season, and it comes after the team placed Pat Bryant (ankle) on injured reserve. Humphrey's lone appearance in the regular season was in Week 2 against the Jaguars, when he failed to haul in his lone target while playing only three offensive snaps. He'll operate in a depth role at wide receiver behind Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims.