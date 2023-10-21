Denver signed Humphrey to its practice squad and elevated him to the team's active roster ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It didn't take long for the Broncos to bring Humphrey back, as the 25-year-old was let go Friday after the team claimed Keondre Coburn off waivers. The Texas product has bounced back and forth between Denver's practice squad and active roster this year. He's appeared in all six of the Broncos' games thus far, recording four receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown.