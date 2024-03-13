Humphrey is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year contract, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Humphrey had 162 receiving yards and three touchdowns with Denver in 2023. He could have an opportunity to climb the depth chart after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland last Saturday, though Humphrey has yet to reach 250 receiving yards in a season since debuting with the Saints in 2019.
