Humphrey was promoted to Denver's active roster Wednesday.

Humphrey will fill the roster spot created when the Broncos placed safety Caden Sterns (knee) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old wide receiver was elevated from the practice squad for the team's season opener against the Raiders and made the most of his opportunity, catching both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey has been rewarded with a permanent spot in a receiving corps that could be without Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) again Sunday against the Commanders.