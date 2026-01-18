Broncos' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Cashes in TD in postseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey brought in two of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime divisional-round win over the Bills on Saturday.
The veteran journeyman delivered with a 29-yard scoring grab just before halftime, his first touchdown since Week 15 and only his second since the start of a regular season he opened with the Giants. Humphrey is likely set for another modest complementary role in the upcoming AFC Championship Game matchup against either the Texans or Patriots, but he'll operate with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback following Bo Nix's postseason-ending ankle fracture Saturday.
