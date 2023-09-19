Humphrey caught one of his two targets for four yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Humphrey saw a major dip in his snap share percentage Sunday, taking the field for 32 percent of the Broncos offensive plays after reaching a 71 percent snap share in Week 1. The veteran wideout's drop in usage was expected with the return of Jerry Jeudy into the lineup. With that said, Humphrey still worked ahead of Marvin Mims, but it was the rookie who made the most of his opportunities with a 60-yard touchdown grab. Humphrey could likely see his chances limited even more going forward if Mims can continue to take advantage of his playmaking ability in Denver's passing attack. The 25-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.