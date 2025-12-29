Humphrey caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Denver's 20-13 win over Kansas City on Thursday.

Humphrey's five targets were his most in a game since joining the Broncos on Nov. 12. With Pat Bryant (concussion) absent against the Chiefs, Humphrey operated as the Broncos' WR2 in terms of playing time, getting in on 60 percent of the offensive snaps, ahead of both Marvin Mims (47 percent) and Troy Franklin (38 percent). In six games with the Broncos, Humphrey has nine catches for 101 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets.