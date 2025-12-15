Humphrey caught three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Humphrey's trip to the end zone Sunday was his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old wideout played 46 of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps against the Packers, behind just Courtland Sutton (60) and ahead of Troy Franklin (34), Marvin Mims (21) and Michael Bandy (2). Humphrey's jump to a 68 percent snap share coincided with rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant missing the contest with a hamstring injury. The veteran wideout could play a significant role again in Week 16 if Bryant continues to miss time, but the severity of the hamstring issue remains unclear. Nonetheless, Humphrey would be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, as quarterback Bo Nix tends to spread the ball around to several pass catchers each week.