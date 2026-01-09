Humphrey ended the 2025 regular season with 13 receptions on 25 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown across 10 games.

After beginning the season with the Giants and recording just four grabs for 55 yards over three games, Humphrey was signed away from New York's practice squad by the Broncos ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. The veteran wideout was reunited with the Broncos after spending the previous two seasons in Denver. He joined a crowded wide receiver room, providing depth in a familiar offense behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims. Humphrey will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he'll hope to garner interest from team's around the league ahead of the 2026 campaign. With that said, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old re-sign with the Broncos based on his familiarity with head coach Sean Payton's system, though he would have an uphill battle for meaningful playing time once again.