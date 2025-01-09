Humphrey ended the 2024 regular season with 31 receptions on 45 targets for 293 yards and a touchdown

Humphrey recorded career highs in catches, targets and yards during the 2024 campaign while appearing in all 17 games for the second straight season. With that said, the veteran wideout was not a major part of the Broncos' offensive plans this season, operating in a depth role behind Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin. Humphrey will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but its possible his long-standing connection with head coach Sean Payton could help him to get another contract offer from the Broncos if he doesn't land with a new team in 2025.