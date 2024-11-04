Humphrey caught two of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Humphrey played 35 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing second in wide-receiver snaps behind Courtland Sutton (61). Additionally, the veteran wideout also earned the second-most targets behind Sutton while operating as the team's No. 2 receiver. Humphrey is having an underwhelming 2024 campaign, recording just 21 receptions for 188 yards through nine games. The 26-year-old should not be trusted for fantasy purposes as the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 10.