Broncos' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Quiet showing against Jaguars
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Humphrey played just 13 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Broncos wide receiver Sunday. The veteran wideout has recorded seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown since re-joining the Broncos in Week 11 against the Chiefs. Humphrey is a talented player, but his inconsistent usage make him very difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. The 27-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 rematch against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Finds end zone against Packers•
-
Broncos' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Three grabs in win•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Re-joining Payton in Denver•
-
Giants' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Placed back on practice squad•
-
Giants' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Gets third practice-squad elevation•
-
Giants' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Heads back to practice squad•