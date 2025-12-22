Humphrey caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Humphrey played just 13 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Broncos wide receiver Sunday. The veteran wideout has recorded seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown since re-joining the Broncos in Week 11 against the Chiefs. Humphrey is a talented player, but his inconsistent usage make him very difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. The 27-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 rematch against the Chiefs.