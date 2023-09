Humphrey was reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday.

Humphrey was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders, reeling both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 out of the team's 64 offensive snaps. If Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is unavailable again in Week 2 versus the Commanders, it's possible that the wide receiver is elevated to the active roster once again.