The Broncos signed Humphrey from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Humphrey will rejoin Denver's active roster where he spent time earlier this season before being released and signed to the practice squad last week. So far this year the 25-year-old has caught four of his five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in six games and will look to add to those numbers versus the Packers on Sunday.
